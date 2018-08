The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored

1817 Corinth Ave., #12

1738 Armacost Ave., #104

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Sawtelle are hovering around $2,195, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a Sawtelle rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,395/month, this 150-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1817 Corinth Ave., #12, is 17.7 percent less than the $1,695/month median rent for a studio in Sawtelle.In the unit, anticipate laminate flooring, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building has on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.(See the complete listing here .)Next, this studio apartment, situated at 1432 Barry Ave., #12, is listed for $1,425/month for its 280 square feet of space.The unit has hardwood floors, a large closet, built-in storage features and a combined shower and bath. Pets are not welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Then there's this 702-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1523 Corinth Ave., #8, listed at $1,895/month.The unit boasts carpeted floors, a balcony, plenty of closet space, a ceiling fan and a gas range. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry.(See the listing here .)Listed at $2,095/month, this 835-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1433 Brockton Ave., #4.When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, air conditioning and central heat, new kitchen cabinets, a dishwasher and a gas range. Cats and dogs are not allowed.(Here's the listing .)Finally, his one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1738 Armacost Ave., #104, is also listed for $2,095/month.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking.(See the listing here .)