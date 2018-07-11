REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Sherman Oaks, right now

14805 W. Magnolia Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks are hovering around $1,800, compared to a $1,999 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Sherman Oaks rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

5332 Sepulveda Blvd.




Listed at $1,505/month, this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd., is 16.4 percent less than the $1,800/month median rent for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks.

Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect carpeted floors, an updated bathroom and closet space. Pets are not allowed here.

(See the complete listing here.)

5307 Sepulveda Blvd.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., which is going for $1,625/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a residents lounge, covered parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

5461 Kester Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5461 Kester Ave., is listed for $1,650/month for its 800 square feet of space.

Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site management, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, generous closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

15354 Weddington St.




Over at 15354 Weddington St., there's this 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, going for $1,725/month.

The apartment features carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, ceiling fans and large windows. Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.

(View the listing here.)

14805 W. Magnolia Blvd.




Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 14805 W. Magnolia Blvd.

The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats are allowed here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Westwood, Los Angeles
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Show More
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
Long Beach grandfather shot to death in park bathroom
Ex-Palos Verdes HS student acquitted in 2017 fatal shooting
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Mistaken identity leads to physical arrest of Victorville man
More News