U-shaped skyscraper would change Manhattan skyline

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Ioannis Oikonomou, oiio architecture studio)</span></div>
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
If you thought the massive Manhattan residential towers at 432 Park Avenue or One57 stood out in New York City's skyline, just wait until "The Big Bend" takes shape.

The NYC architectural firm Oiio Architecture Studio designed what it's calling the world's longest skyscraper - a dual-tower structure that connects at the very top, making an upside-down "U" shape.

The unconventional design would definitely be an eye-catcher.

"There are many different ways that can make a building stand out, but in order to do so the building has to literally stand out," company founder Ioannis Oikonomou said in a news release.

Oikonomou said instead of trying to bend the zoning rules to go for height, the prestige of the longest building could "become a modest architectural solution to the height limitations of Manhattan."

The firm is eyeing 57th Street, an area that's been nicknamed "Billionaire's Row."

See renderings of the skyscraper in the photo gallery above

From one side to the other, "The Big Bend" would measure 4,000 feet - more than double the height of One World Trade Center, which stands at 1,792 feet.

Take a look at this comparison provided by the firm:


Oiio is touting new elevator technology that would make such a building possible. The company said there is now an elevator that can travel in curves, horizontally and in continuous loops.


Here's a realistic view of how the skyline would be changed:


(Click here if viewing on the abc7 app)

Remember, this is just a proposal. So no word yet if it will become a reality.
