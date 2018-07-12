REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in Huntington Beach, today?

7522 Amazon Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Huntington Beach if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

7521 Edinger Ave.




First off, here's a 609-square-foot studio that's listed at $1,769/month, which is located at 7521 Edinger Ave.

The building offers assigned garage parking, a business center, concierge service, a fitness center, on-site management, outdoor space, extra storage space, package service, a resident's lounge, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the furnished unit, there are stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome, pending a pet deposit and additional monthly fees.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7522 Amazon Drive, #12A




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7522 Amazon Drive, #12A. It's listed for $1,745/month for its 725 square feet of space.

In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

8131 San Angelo Drive




Over at 8131 San Angelo Drive, a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is available at $1,725/month.

In the unit, expect quartz countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. The complex boasts parking, extra storage space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

8211 San Angelo Drive




Finally, check out this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8211 San Angelo Drive. It's also listed for $1,725/month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. In the complex, you'll get a carport, extra storage space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
