REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in Sherman Oaks, today?

14719 W. Magnolia Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sherman Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks is currently hovering around $1,775.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

15051 Moorpark St., #107




Listed at $1,800/month, this 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 15051 Moorpark St., #107.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, wood cabinetry, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry and a residents' lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

14719 W. Magnolia Blvd.




Next, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 14719 W. Magnolia Blvd. that's going for $1,795/month.

Building amenities include assigned garage parking and outdoor space. The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and a covered patio. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

13518 Burbank Blvd.




Now check out this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 13518 Burbank Blvd. It's also listed for $1,795/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, storage space, secured entry and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed, pending a deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

14900 Moorpark St.




Located at 14900 Moorpark St., here's a 750-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,748/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted with additional fees.

(See the complete listing here.)

15354 Weddington St.




Finally, listed at $1,725/month, this 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 15354 Weddington St.

The unit has a ceiling fan, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. The building includes a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Animals are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyreal estate
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns more than 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
Show More
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
One person dies at Hard Summer festival in IE
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More News