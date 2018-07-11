REAL ESTATE

What does $3,300 rent you in Laguna Beach?

51 Lagunita Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Laguna Beach if you've got a budget of $3,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

212 N. Coast Highway, #3




Listed at $3,295/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 212 N. Coast Highway, #3.

The building offers assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

240 Jasmine St., #A




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 240 Jasmine St., #A. It's also listed for $3,295/month for its 780 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. The unit offers hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

51 Lagunita Drive




Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 51 Lagunita Drive that's going for $3,250/month.

In the furnished unit, look for carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, exposed brick and large windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
