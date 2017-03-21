  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Church of Scientology unveils new facility in San Fernando Valley

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Church of Scientology on Monday unveiled a brand new facility in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District. (KABC)

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The Church of Scientology on Monday unveiled a brand new facility in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District.

The new church on Burbank Boulevard is eight times larger than their old site. The church, which has 10,000 members in the San Fernando Valley, invited Eyewitness News inside the state-of-the-art information center.

The controversial religion has been making headlines for years, most recently when actress and long-time scientologist Leah Remini left the church and spoke out against its policies and practices.

Church officials said they welcome the questions.

The new church is just the latest in the growing expansion of scientology. More than 60 international churches are in the works.

Watch Leanne Suter's full report in the video player above.
Related Topics:
religionscientologychurchNorth HollywoodSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Massive Virgin of Guadalupe mural drawing admirers in Corona
Students, interfaith community in La Verne protest travel ban
Thousands gather in Expo Park for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
Church mistakenly prints obscene Tupac lyrics in Christmas prayer book
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
OC woman allegedly sold sick dogs via fake rescue organization
Consumer Reports: Tips on how to save while shopping healthy
Reward announced in murder of mother shot in front of family
Rain to hit Southern California during evening commute
Chicago teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live, police say
Palms students, teachers protest sharing campus with charter school
Show More
'No man is above the law' Supreme Court pick says about Trump
New red iPhones released to help fund to fight AIDS
Sanitation truck barrels into Canoga Park business
Wyclef Jean briefly detained by deputies in West Hollywood
Santa Monica High School student falls to death while on LSD
More News
Top Video
Sanitation truck barrels into Canoga Park business
Reward announced in murder of mother shot in front of family
Consumer Reports: Tips on how to save while shopping healthy
Wyclef Jean briefly detained by deputies in West Hollywood
More Video