Church-of-Scientology unveils new facility in San Fernando Valley

The Church of Scientology on Monday unveiled a brand new facility in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The Church of Scientology on Monday unveiled a brand new facility in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District.

The new church on Burbank Boulevard is eight times larger than their old site. The church, which has 10,000 members in the San Fernando Valley, invited Eyewitness News inside the state-of-the-art information center.

The controversial religion has been making headlines for years, most recently when actress and long-time scientologist Leah Remini left the church and spoke out against its policies and practices.

Church officials said they welcome the questions.

The new church is just the latest in the growing expansion of scientology. More than 60 international churches are in the works.

