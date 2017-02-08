Massive Virgin of Guadalupe mural drawing admirers in Corona

A religious mural by an award-winning artist from Mexico is drawing a lot of attention in the Corona area.Locals and tourists are driving by the Corpus Christi Catholic Church to gaze at the massive mural of the Virgin of Guadalupe that now decorates its side.The painting by Mexican painter Antonio Martinez Guzman depicts what is believed to be the apparition of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego, a Mexican native, in the 16th century.The painting was made possible thanks to donations from parishioners.Members say for a long time the founder and pastor of the parish wanted to fill the once-blank wall"We are very grateful for the father's idea," said Maria Veronica Sell, with the church.Some drive by to admire the artwork. Others pray to her for miracles."For me it's the blessed mother," said Tito Laureola of Corona. "I love her and I'm glad she's up there watching over us."