RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Pope Francis on Christmas Eve urges more help for world's children

Pope Francis kneels as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY --
Pope Francis urged Christians to celebrate the birth of Jesus by thinking about the plight of today's children, bemoaning how some must escape bombs or flee in migrant boats and how others are prevented from being born at all.

Francis celebrated a somber Christmas Eve Mass in a packed St. Peter's Basilica, processing to the altar behind cardinals draped in golden vestments as the Sistine Chapel choir sang "Gloria" and the church bells rang out across Rome.

Francis has spent much of the year denouncing the Islamic extremist violence that has driven Christians from Mideast communities that date to the time of Christ.

He has also demanded Europe in particular do more to welcome refugees, saying Jesus himself was a migrant who deserved more than being born in a manger. And he has called out the wasteful ways of the wealthy when children and the poor die of hunger every day.

In his homily, Francis urged his flock to reflect on how children today aren't always allowed to lie peacefully in a cot, loved by their parents as Jesus was, but rather "suffer the squalid mangers that devour dignity."

Among the indignities, he said, are "hiding underground to escape bombardment, on the pavements of a large city, at the bottom of a boat overladen with immigrants."

"Let us allow ourselves to be challenged by the children who are not allowed to be born, by those who cry because no one satiates their hunger, by those who do have not toys in their hands, but rather weapons," he added.

The Mass late Saturday was the first major event of the Christmas season, followed by Francis' noon Urbi et Orbi (To the city and the world) blessing on Christmas Day.

In another appeal, Francis called for the faithful to not get caught up in the commercialization of Christmas - "when we are concerned for gifts but cold toward those who are marginalized."

Materialism has "taken us hostage this Christmas," he said. "We have to free ourselves of it!"
Related Topics:
religionpopepope francis
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Pope shares meal with homeless on 80th birthday
Happy Diwali! Here's what you need to know about the Hindu festival of lights
Aram I, head of Armenian Apostolic Church, visits SoCal
VIDEO: Kid can't wait to be baptized
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
7.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Chile
Santa hands out toys to kids stuck at LAX on Christmas
Holiday celebrations kicking off across Southland
Cellphone video captures fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pico Rivera
Snow storm brings fun - and stuck cars - to mountain areas
Dry, cold Christmas expected
New Christmas weekend movies include 'Sing,' 'Passengers,' 'Patriots Day'
Show More
Video: Clerks take down armed teen robbery suspect at Bay Area store
Trump intends to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation
49ers come from behind to beat Rams 22-21
Winter storm brings record rainfall to SoCal
DUI, chase suspect killed in El Monte officer-involved shooting
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos