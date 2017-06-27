RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Thief takes items worth more than $30,000 from Fountain Valley church

Someone stole items worth more than $30,000 that the Fountain Valley-based Beachpoint Church used for its new services in Huntington Beach. (KABC)

By
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Someone stole items worth more than $30,000 that the Fountain Valley-based Beachpoint Church used for its new services in Huntington Beach.

Pastor Ken Primeau said somebody broke a lock and took a trailer containing chairs, pop-up tents, signs, toys and an audio system for kids. Primeau and volunteers would drive two trailers from the church's Fountain Valley location to a middle school in Huntington Beach for a service. They all hoped to reach more people.

"We love the city of Huntington Beach and we live there, we work there, we play there and we want to serve and bless the city that we live in," said the pastor.

Primeau and the staff also said they would not let the theft stop their work and plan to install surveillance cameras on Beachpoint's property. The church also continues to receive online donations and assistance from other places of worship.

The pastor said he forgives the culprit and wants to view the crime as a teaching moment.

"It's an opportunity for us as a church, for our people, to recognize that all of us have stuff that are going to happen in our lives that we're not expecting," said Primeau.
