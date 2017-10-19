Report of possibly armed man prompts hospital evacuation in Sylmar

A report of a man with a gun prompted the evacuation of a hospital in Sylmar on Thursday morning, but no gunman was found as deputies searched the facility floor by floor. (KABC)

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A report of a man with a gun prompted the evacuation of a hospital in Sylmar on Thursday morning, but no gunman was found as deputies searched the facility floor by floor, authorities said.

The initial report prompted a massive law-enforcement response to the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, where SWAT team members and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter in the area.

Authorities determined that no shooting had occurred and no one was injured, the sheriff's department said. It was unclear who had reported seeing the alleged armed man.

As of 11 a.m., a crowd of patients and hospital staffers were still in the parking lot following the evacuation.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
