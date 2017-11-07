  • LIVE VIDEO Officials provide updates on Texas shooting investigation

Cal State Northridge sees reported rape cases nearly triple in one year

The number of reported rape cases at CSUN has nearly tripled in a span of one year, according to newly released data. (KABC)

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The number of reported rapes at Cal State Northridge has nearly tripled within a span of one year, according to newly released data.

The school's 2017 annual security report states that there were five cases in 2015 and 14 in 2016. There were two reported rapes in 2014.

The number of domestic violence cases on campus also spiked sharply over the previous year. Two domestic violence cases were reported in 2015. That figure jumped to 13 in 2016, according to the security report.

When it comes to crimes like rape, university police can issue a warning if information is available that indicates there is a continuing threat to the campus community.

The report states that the university provides information to victims on pursuing criminal action and obtaining protective orders if needed.

Last year's increase in rape cases reflects the increase in reported cases. Susan Hua, CSUN's director of equity and diversity, told the L.A. Daily News, in part:

"I think that's actually a positive trend in terms of seeing numbers going up of reports, because that really signals to us that we're getting through to people - that they feel comfortable and empowered getting support."

To see the full report, visit www.csun.edu.
