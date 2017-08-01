Riverside guitar instructor accused of lewd act on child

Nathaniel Hernandez is seen in photos released by Riverside police.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Riverside guitar instructor, whose students include kids, was arrested on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a child.

On July 6, Riverside detectives with the sexual assault and child abuse unit began investigating a possible child annoyance incident that reportedly occurred in the Orangecrest neighborhood of Riverside.

Upon investigation, authorities said they discovered that Nathaniel Hernandez committed a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

Detectives submitted the case to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued for Hernandez's arrest.

Last Thursday, Hernandez was located in Moreno Valley and arrested.

Hernandez, who sometimes spells his first name as Nathanael, worked as a guitar instructor at a music business in Riverside. Authorities said he taught many students, including children.

Detectives believe there may be more victims, because of Hernandez's access to children through his occupation.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying and contacting other potential victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Charlie Olivas at (951)353-7136.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arrestsex crimelewdnessteachermusicsafetychildrenRiverside
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Armed barricaded suspect prompts City Terrace evacuations
Light rain, chance of thunderstorms in OC and IE
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Police: Sex assault suspect posed as ride service driver
New study shows lack of sleep connected to weight gain
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Rape charge dropped against USC student
Show More
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Man breaks into Riverside home, kills dog with machete while fleeing
Long Beach residents upset over late-night flights
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
Aliso Viejo listed in top 10 safest cities report
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos