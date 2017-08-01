Riverside guitar instructor accused of lewd act on child

A Riverside guitar instructor, whose students include kids, was arrested on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a child.On July 6, Riverside detectives with the sexual assault and child abuse unit began investigating a possible child annoyance incident that reportedly occurred in the Orangecrest neighborhood of Riverside.Upon investigation, authorities said they discovered that Nathaniel Hernandez committed a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.Detectives submitted the case to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued for Hernandez's arrest.Last Thursday, Hernandez was located in Moreno Valley and arrested.Hernandez, who sometimes spells his first name as Nathanael, worked as a guitar instructor at a music business in Riverside. Authorities said he taught many students, including children.Detectives believe there may be more victims, because of Hernandez's access to children through his occupation.Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying and contacting other potential victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Charlie Olivas at (951)353-7136.