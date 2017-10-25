'Saved by the Bell'-themed diner coming to West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
If you have a taste for 90s nostalgia, you'll be happy to hear that the highly anticipated "Saved by the Bell" pop-up diner has officially started setting up in West Hollywood.

Mr. Belding himself broke the news on YouTube.


"Saved by the Max" will be located at 7100 W. Santa Monica Ave. between Formosa and La Brea.

Construction is about to begin, but the opening date has yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale soon, though.

The pop-up premiered in Chicago last year.
