Body Worlds: Pulse now open at the California Science Center

Experience the West Coast debut of inventor Dr. Gunther von Hagen's BODY WORLDS: Pulse - a convergence of aesthetic anatomy, health and wellness.
Covering over 15,000 square feet and displayed across two floors, this special exhibition presents the body in health and distress, its vulnerabilities and potential, and many of the challenges the human body faces as it navigates the 21st Century. Through interactive multimedia, guests discover the wonders of the real human body, and marvel at its elegance and complexity.
More than 200 plastinated specimens, including whole bodies, body configurations, translucent slices, and organs are curated and presented in galleries that feature the various systems of the body. The locomotive, nervous, respiratory, circulatory, digestive, and reproductive systems are revealed through Dr. von Hagen's invention of Plastination, in ways previously familiar only to medical practitioners.
Featured plastinates include an obese body slice, a smoker's black lung and hardened arteries showing the impact of ill health. In contrast, dancers, sports figures, and a woman bearing life illustrate how bodies function when lifestyles support good health and well-being.
SoCal Spotlight host Karl Schmid met up with Dr. Diane Perlov, Senior Vice-President for Exhibits at California Science Center for a VIP tour of the new BODY WORLDS: Pulse exhibit. During the tour, Schmid asked about how the new BODY WORLDS: Pulse exhibit has evolved since the first BODY WORLDS exhibition in 2004. She explained, "It's changed considerably. This is the largest of the BODY WORLDS exhibits.
It's also the largest in a decade, and while some of the specimens we've had before, most of them are all new." Perlov added, "The other thing that's changed is that Gunther von Hagen has gotten better and better at plastination, so now you can see fat in specimens. You can see fine veins and nerves that he couldn't do before."
Dr. von Hagens is the pioneering anatomist and inventor of Plastination, which halts decomposition of the body and makes possible unprecedented ways of studying the human form. His BODY WORLDS exhibitions have been presented to more than 44 million people around the world. The specimens presented in Gunther von Hagens' BODY WORLDS exhibitions stem from the Institute for Plastination's body donation program.
To date there are more than 16,000 registered body donors to the Institute, with more than 1,300 of them Americans, 297 from California. The specimens have been preserved through Plastination, a process that replaces the natural fluids in the body with reactive plastics that are initially pliable, and then harden after infusion. By hardening the plastic in the specimens, they may be permanently preserved in life-like poses, which illustrate how our bodies internally respond to everyday movements.
The California Science Center welcomes both adults and children to BODY WORLDS: Pulse. However, this exhibition may not be suitable for some children, and the Science Center has determined that a responsible adult must accompany all children 12 years old and younger.
Parents can become familiar with the exhibition by reading the one-page Parent Guide before deciding whether or not to bring your child to BODY WORLDS: Pulse.
Gunther von Hagen's BODY WORLDS: Pulse exhibition is now open at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. Get your tickets now online at CaliforniaScienceCenter.org.
science museums Los Angeles Los Angeles County
