California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur

Bill 1540, introduced by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) passed its first committee hearing on Wednesday. (Photo by Augustynolophus/Twitter)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California may soon have an official state dinosaur.

A rendering of the Augustynolophus morrisi can be seen on the newly-created Twitter account. Fossils of this dinosaur have only been found in Fresno County.

Bill 1540, introduced by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica), passed its first committee hearing on Wednesday.

Seven other states, as well as the District of Columbia, have declared official dinosaurs.

The state already has a number of official state emblems, including a flower (the golden poppy), fish (the California golden trout) and fossil (the saber-toothed cat).

