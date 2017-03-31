California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --California may soon have an official state dinosaur.
A rendering of the Augustynolophus morrisi can be seen on the newly-created Twitter account. Fossils of this dinosaur have only been found in Fresno County.
Bill 1540, introduced by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica), passed its first committee hearing on Wednesday.
Seven other states, as well as the District of Columbia, have declared official dinosaurs.
The state already has a number of official state emblems, including a flower (the golden poppy), fish (the California golden trout) and fossil (the saber-toothed cat).
Hi #Twitterverse! I am @augustynolophus and want to be #California State #Dinosaur. #AB1540 I've waited a long time for this!!! pic.twitter.com/yS7MwUeLmR— Augustynolophus (@augustynolophus) March 29, 2017