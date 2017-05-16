SCIENCE

'Corpse flower' exudes pungent aroma at Fullerton Arboretum

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a powerful stench in the air at the Fullerton Arboretum, where a flower, aptly known as the "corpse flower," is giving off quite a pungent aroma. (KABC)

By
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
There's a powerful stench in the air at the Fullerton Arboretum, where a flower, aptly known as the "corpse flower," is giving off quite a pungent aroma.

Dozens of Southlanders who visited the center on Tuesday definitely noticed the unique scent. Some likened the smell to that of rotting flesh, rotten fish or even road kill that's been sitting out in the sun.

The flower only blooms once every five or six years - sometimes once each decade.

"It will actually warm up to sort of shoot the scent into the air," described Gregory J. Pongetti with the Fullerton Arboretum.

The plant doesn't do this to offend. The smell actually attracts carrion beetles, which will pollinate its flowers.

The flower, which hails from Indonesia, will only open for about a day or so, after which, folks can breathe easy again.
Related Topics:
sciencenatureFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
SoCal dig rewriting history of humans in Americas
March for Science: Scientists take to streets to defend research
Tens of thousands took part in March for Science in DTLA
Lyrids meteor shower to hit its peak Saturday morning
More Science
Top Stories
Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
LA County cockfighting ring bust largest in US history, LASD says
Metro project to create new downtown LA traffic headaches
Man pours bleach on himself, undresses at IE Stater Bros.
Daredevils climb to top of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge
Good Samaritan saves 2 men from burning car in Santa Ana
Trump talk w/ Russians 'wholly appropriate,' adviser says
Show More
Los Angeles elections: Here's what's at stake
Fatal high-speed crash splits car in half in Canoga Park
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
'Cow funding' becoming a trendy way to buy grass-fed beef
Barragan discusses Trump, Russia at Compton town hall
More News
Top Video
Metro project to create new downtown LA traffic headaches
Good Samaritan saves 2 men from burning car in Santa Ana
Barragan discusses Trump, Russia at Compton town hall
Daredevils climb to top of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge
More Video