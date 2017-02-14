SCIENCE

Did you see it? Mystery light spotted in California sky

Eyewitness News viewers submitted photos of a mystery light in the sky on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (Eyewitness News viewers Elizabeth Lopez, Gabby Vyskocil)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Did you see it? Multiple people across California reported seeing a mystery light in the sky early Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News viewer Gabby Vyskocil reported seeing a bright light in the sky from Sunland around 6:15 a.m. She was able to capture it on video, which showed a bright light hovering in the sky.

Another viewer Martin Torres also spotted the light while on the 101 Freeway in Ventura County around 7 a.m.

Elizabeth Lopez also saw the light around 6:20 a.m. from Canyon Country off Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Road.

The light was also seen from Northern California. Viewers of ABC affiliate KGO-TV reported seeing the mystery light in Fremont, Pittsburg and San Jose.

In Central California, viewers of ABC affiliate KFSN-TV also reported seeing the light.

The source of the light was not immediately known.
