Did you see it? Mystery light spotted in California sky

Did you see it? Multiple people across California reported seeing a mystery light in the sky early Tuesday morning.Eyewitness News viewer Gabby Vyskocil reported seeing a bright light in the sky from Sunland around 6:15 a.m. She was able to capture it on video, which showed a bright light hovering in the sky.Another viewer Martin Torres also spotted the light while on the 101 Freeway in Ventura County around 7 a.m.Elizabeth Lopez also saw the light around 6:20 a.m. from Canyon Country off Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Road.The light was also seen from Northern California. Viewers of ABC affiliate KGO-TV reported seeing the mystery light in Fremont, Pittsburg and San Jose.In Central California, viewers of ABC affiliate KFSN-TV also reported seeing the light.The source of the light was not immediately known.