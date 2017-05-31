NASA announces first mission to fly right into sun

NEW: NASA to launch the 'Parker solar probe' in 2018 - a spacecraft that will fly closer to the sun's surface than any other in history. pic.twitter.com/KcuaClIcHL — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2017

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.The space agency announced the red-hot mission Wednesday at the University of Chicago.Scheduled to launch in summer 2018, the Solar Probe Plus will fly within 4 million miles of the sun's surface - right into the solar atmosphere. It will be subjected to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before.The purpose is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars like ours work.The announcement came during a ceremony honoring astrophysicist Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.