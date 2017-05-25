NASA images show monstrous cyclones churning over Jupiter

NASA scientists are learning more about Jupiter, and they're sharing the images shot by the Juno spacecraft.The new images show monstrous cyclones churning over the planet.Juno spotted the chaotic weather once it began skimming Jupiter's cloud tops, surprising scientists who assumed the giant gas planet would be relatively boring and uniform down low.The cyclones are hundreds of miles across and clustered near the poles.Juno launched in 2011 and has been orbiting Jupiter since last summer. It's now providing the best close-up views ever of our solar system's largest planet.