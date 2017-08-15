SCIENCE

Neil deGrasse Tyson's solar eclipse tip: Don't video it, experience it

Astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK --
Prominent astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphone and take in the phenomenon yourself.

Tyson told an audience at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday: "Experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically."

The Aug. 21 event will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross a coast-to-coast swath of the United States. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely blotting out the sunlight.

Tyson, the director of the museum's Hayden Planetarium and host of the podcast "StarTalk," said missing the eclipse "would be to not live as full a life as you could have" - and having a video of it doesn't match watching it happen.

"I get it - you want to look at it later. But then you would not have experienced it in the moment," said Tyson, who also has appeared on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

His remarks resonated with Hanneke Weitering, who's traveling from Brooklyn to Nashville, Tennessee, to watch the eclipse. The 24-year-old marked the date in her calendar as a college undergraduate.

"I've been looking forward to it ever since," she said.

For those unable to buy special glasses to view the sun safely, Tyson, recommends holding a spaghetti strainer to the ground and looking at the images it creates below, like a pinhole camera.

And however one views it, "recognize that, occasionally, things line up in ways that are uncommon or unusual, either in your life experience or for the earth itself," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencescienceu.s. & worldeclipsemoon
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How to safely watch the solar eclipse
Everything to know about the solar eclipse
Solar eclipse 2017: NASA offers free app for sky-watchers
SCIENCE
Solar eclipse 2017: NASA offers free app for sky-watchers
Experts warn about phony eclipse glasses as celestial event nears
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
More Science
Top Stories
Vicious Laguna Beach bar fight captured on video
Brush fire spreads to 600 acres in Banning; 5 percent containment
LAPD officers escort children stocking up on school supplies
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
Tattoo technique helping patients hide scars
Goodell: Have to understand other side in anthem protests
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Show More
Son arrested after allegedly strangling mother in Orange
Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
Man, 70, killed after being cut by boat propeller in OC
Moreno Valley cleaning up after fire-retardant dropped on homes
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos