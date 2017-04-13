Ocean world near Saturn is candidate for potential life, NASA says

Jupiter & Saturn's moons identified as #OceanWorlds w/ "some of the ingredients needed for a habitable environment" https://t.co/6JQQTUlRr1 pic.twitter.com/RJh5miNHeY — NASA (@NASA) April 13, 2017

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.NASA's Cassini spacecraft has detected hydrogen molecules in the geysers shooting off the moon Enceladus, possibly the result of deep-sea chemical reactions between water and rock that could spark microbial life.The findings were announced Thursday in the journal Science.NASA and others are quick to point out this latest discovery does not mean there's life on Enceladus, but that there may be conditions favorable for life.A liquid ocean exists beneath the icy surface of Enceladus, which is barely 300 miles across. Plumes of water vapor spew from cracks at the moon's south pole.