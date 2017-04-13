SCIENCE

Shrimp with pink claw named after Pink Floyd by researchers

This undated image provided by Universidade Federal de Goias shows a Synalpheus pinkfloydi, a newly discovered species of shrimp named for Pink Floyd. (Arthur Anker/Universidade Federal de Goias via AP)

OXFORD, England --
A newly discovered species of shrimp that uses a bright pink claw to create a sound loud enough to kill small fish has been named for Pink Floyd.

The shrimp found on Panama's Pacific coast has been dubbed Synalpheus pinkfloydi in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa. Oxford University Museum of Natural History researcher Sammy De Grave is one of three researchers credited with discovering the creature. He says the description of the shrimp was "the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favorite band."

According to Oxford, pistol or snapping shrimps close their enlarged claws at a rapid speed to create an imploding bubble. The result is a sound so loud it can kill or stun a fish.

Pink Floyd is also honored in nature with a damselfly named after its 1969 album "Ummagumma."
Related Topics:
scienceoceansshrimpmusicresearchu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Ocean world near Saturn is candidate for potential life, NASA says
Biotech company develops gum that can detect cancer
Why do shoelaces come untied? Berkeley researchers found out
VIDEO: Good Samaritans try to help great white shark
More Science
Top Stories
Stolen-car suspect flees over rooftops in North Hills
N. Korean official blames Trump for region's 'vicious cycle'
DNA test helps Calif. woman uncover long-lost family secret
Meet the Maritime Cadre - officers who protect ports of LA, Long Beach
Some teachers making big bucks selling lesson plans online
CHP on the lookout for motorists ignoring new distracted-driving law
Irvine school evacuated amid possible hoax
Show More
15-year-old girl reported missing in Los Angeles
Michael Buble's son doing well after cancer treatment
LAX tightens airport security after US bomb dropped in Afghanistan
Pope Francis washes inmates' feet in Holy Thursday ritual
Shriners for Children hospital expanding in Pasadena
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos