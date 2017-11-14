SCIENCE

SoCal science teachers take rare NASA trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Local teachers are getting to use NASA's Airborne Laboratory and using the mid-air research to help their students on the ground. (KABC)

By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
NASA owns a 747 airplane built in 1976 that used to fly commercial flights from United Airlines. It calls the Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale home.

That research center is where a few lucky teachers from the Hart School District in Santa Clarita had the opportunity to take a rare trip alongside astronomers to view infrared light through the planes 44,000-pound telescope. It's called SOFIA and is the world's largest airborne observatory.

"I thought it was just a flying plane, but this is so much more. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Ravinder Athwal, a science teacher from Bowman High School.

The cruising altitude for commercial airlines is generally between 30,000 and 38,000 feet to get the best fuel mileage. On SOFIA, the priority is science rather than fuel economy so it can reach a cruising altitude of 45,000 feet.

You can only view infrared light when you fly above most of the water vapor in the atmosphere.

Eyewitness News joined the educators on the flight, which flew over 5,000 miles, mainly over the pacific, traveling halfway between Alaska and Hawaii.

"This is, basically, a playground for science teachers. I'm running around trying to get as much information as I can. I have questions that students have asked me to ask astronomers, scientists, engineers. So, I'm trying to collect those answers to relay to my students," said Judy Jennings, a science teacher at Hart High School.

The SETI Institute, funded by NASA, provides teachers with a curriculum to incorporate into their classrooms following the flight.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceeducationteachersnasaPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists
2 Caltech professors awarded Nobel Prize for physics
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
Did you see it? Rocket flies through SoCal sky
More Science
Top Stories
15-month-old boy abducted near Boyle Heights
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
Red Bluff deadly shooting: Gunman identified
Driver leads authorities on chase in OC, LA counties
3 UCLA basketball players on their way home from China
Jury weighing evidence in death of Palmdale boy
What we know about the Red Bluff shootings
Cinefamily in WeHo shuts down amid sexual misconduct investigation
Show More
Jury awards $5.5M to man who died after LAPD encounter
Latina superstar's mother claims 'Nutribullet' gave her serious injuries
Cajon High School holds town hall days after fights on campus
Escaped mental patient in Hawaii boards plane to unknown destination
LAC+USC Medical Center says it is sanctuary for immigrants
More News
Top Video
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
Jury weighing evidence in death of Palmdale boy
Red Bluff deadly shooting: Gunman identified
What we know about the Red Bluff shootings
More Video