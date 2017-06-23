SpaceX had another successful satellite launch and recycled rocket landing on Friday.The Hawthorne-based company sent a commercial communications satellite into orbit. The trip marked the second time SpaceX has used the first stage of a Falcon 8 rocket. Recycling equipment is important to the company's efforts to lower costs.The rocket that carried the satellite, called BulgariaSat-1, into orbit launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida around noon. The Falcon 9 rocket was piloted back to Earth and landed in the Atlantic Ocean minutes after it took off.SpaceX will launch more mass communications satellites on Sunday.