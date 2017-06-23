SCIENCE

SpaceX launches communications satellite, recovers rocket for 2nd time

The Hawthorne-based company sent a commercial communications satellite into orbit and has again recovered the rocket carrying it. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
SpaceX had another successful satellite launch and recycled rocket landing on Friday.

The Hawthorne-based company sent a commercial communications satellite into orbit. The trip marked the second time SpaceX has used the first stage of a Falcon 8 rocket. Recycling equipment is important to the company's efforts to lower costs.

The rocket that carried the satellite, called BulgariaSat-1, into orbit launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida around noon. The Falcon 9 rocket was piloted back to Earth and landed in the Atlantic Ocean minutes after it took off.

SpaceX will launch more mass communications satellites on Sunday.

City News Service contributed to this report.
