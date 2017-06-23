HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --SpaceX had another successful satellite launch and recycled rocket landing on Friday.
The Hawthorne-based company sent a commercial communications satellite into orbit. The trip marked the second time SpaceX has used the first stage of a Falcon 8 rocket. Recycling equipment is important to the company's efforts to lower costs.
The rocket that carried the satellite, called BulgariaSat-1, into orbit launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida around noon. The Falcon 9 rocket was piloted back to Earth and landed in the Atlantic Ocean minutes after it took off.
SpaceX will launch more mass communications satellites on Sunday.
City News Service contributed to this report.