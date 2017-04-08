SHARKS

VIDEO: Good Samaritans attempt to help great white shark in Santa Cruz

EMBED </>More News Videos

A shark caused quite a spectacle in Santa Cruz. It washed up on shore and was stranded all Friday evening. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
The plight of a shark in distress caused quite a spectacle in Santa Cruz on Friday afternoon after the great white washed up on shore and remained stranded throughout the evening.

The young adult male shark appeared near Pleasure Point at around 3 p.m. and began attracting a crowd of onlookers.

"There's a great white shark on the beach, it's on the news -- of course I'm going to come check it out," said Giancarlo Thomae.

Spectators approached the struggling predator and watched helplessly from a short distance. They posted photos and videos on social media.

Rescuers from the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation arrived at the scene and tried to help the shark, which was roughly 8 to 10 feet back into the ocean.

"We were able to get the shark upright in the water, it kind of turned around. It was aimless," said the organization's Sean Van Somneran. "Apparently there were steerage issues. The shark doesn't know where it's at."

There were numerous attempts, but they were unsuccessful. As darkness fell, beachgoers watched the shark's health deteriorate further.

"It just looked dead, and it was kind of bruised," said bystander Chloe Lew. "It had red on its fins and was just washing up and hitting the rocks."

Shark researchers speculated that either a hook got caught in the shark's mouth or it came down with a carnobacterium infection, which affects the nervous system. The state fish and wildlife lab wants to study the shark. An attempt to recover it was expected to resume Saturday.
Related Topics:
sciencesharksbeacheswild animalsanimalanimalsanimal rescueanimals in perilSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHARKS
Shark sighting halts some Newport Beach water access overnight
Huntington Beach fisherman hooks 7-ft shark; advisory issued
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
Shark sighting temporarily closes stretch of Huntington Beach
More sharks
SCIENCE
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur
More than half of SoCal beaches could erode by 2100, study predicts
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
More Science
Top Stories
Gunman fires into crowd on Venice boardwalk; 1 wounded
White House signals new sanctions for Syria
Suspect in Stockholm attack identified as Uzbekistan-born man: Police
Multi-county police chase ends on 91 Fwy in Riverside
La Canada Flintridge neighborhood on edge after 2 armed robberies
Suspect sought in rape of male Pasadena City College student
Possible writer strike in Hollywood looms as negotiations heat up
Show More
Irvine teen walks out of hospital after 60 foot tree fell on her
Man, woman shot to death in Gardena
Firefighter recalls being shot in head during LA riots
Governors from Mexico visit LA to discuss city relations
Large mountain lion caught after climbing tree in Azusa
More News
Top Video
Multi-county police chase ends on 91 Fwy in Riverside
Gunman fires into crowd on Venice boardwalk; 1 wounded
La Canada Flintridge neighborhood on edge after 2 armed robberies
White House signals new sanctions for Syria
More Video