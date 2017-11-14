Security increased at 4 OC schools after threats made online

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Increased security is in place at four Orange County high schools after threats of violence were made online.

Officials say there is no evidence for now that the threats should be considered credible.

However the police presence has been increased at the four high schools named in the online postings: Magnolia, Western, Cypress and Buena Park

The threats made on Snapchat and Instagram were discovered Sunday night and warned of violence this Friday.

The postings warned "essentially that there would be a lockdown at the schools, somebody would come by and possibly inflict violence on the schools," said Sgt. Daron Wyatt with the Anaheim Police Department.

Wyatt added: "We've been having this ongoing investigation. So far there's nothing substantiated to indicate the threat is credible at this time."

Parents at Buena Park received a robocall from the school indicating officials were aware of the threats, law enforcement is investigating them and the school is working with police to ensure students are safe.

Three of the schools are in the Anaheim Union School District, which issued a statement:

"Law enforcement's presence, and our staff's vigilance, sends the message that we keep our campuses and our students safe, and it unwise to make threats against us, even in jest."

"It's not a joke, it's not funny, no matter what your intent is, it is a crime, and we will prosecute you if we identify the person responsible for this."
