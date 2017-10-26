A serial burglar was caught on camera just before he pulled on his black mask and hoodie to commit a crime."It's very scary, especially as a single woman. You worry about those things all the time," resident Valerie Snyder said. "You would assume that you're in a safe neighborhood, living in Brentwood, but crime is everywhere."Los Angeles police said the suspect is responsible for at least seven residential and car break-ins in Brentwood since September.Video from Oct. 12 shows the suspect carrying his trademark mask and hoodie as he tries to get into an apartment building in the 11600 block of Montana Avenue around 2 a.m. Investigators said when that did not work, the suspect went across the street and burglarized another building."It's something that possesses a challenge that we really shouldn't have to deal with and we have a continuing, repetitive problem in this neighborhood. It's been going on for a year now," resident Steve Sandorf said.The ski mask bandit has been caught on video disabling security cameras and forcing his way into apartment buildings as well as breaking into cars in subterranean garages. But it's the video of him without his mask that detectives hope will be the key to his capture.The suspect is described as between 40 and 50 years old with a graying beard, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing more than 200 pounds. He has been seen wearing a dark Nike mask and distinctive red New Balance tennis shoes.Police urge anyone with more information to call the department and you can remain anonymous.