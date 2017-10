A section of coastline in Newport Beach has been closed to the public, with beach-goers being urged to stay out of the water because of a sewage spill.That means no swimming, surfing or diving. The spill happened just north of the Balboa Pier.Officials said about 300 gallons of raw sewage leaked into the bay from a faulty pumping tank.The beach is closed 1,000 feet north and south of the pier until further notice.