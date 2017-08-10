Shootout erupts between barricaded suspect, SWAT team at mansion in Pacific Palisades

EMBED </>More Videos

A barricaded man and Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a standoff at a home in Pacific Palisades on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) --
A barricaded man and Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers exchanged gunfire during a standoff Thursday morning at a sprawling mansion in Pacific Palisades.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded in the shootout, which took place at a two-story, multimillion-dollar home in the 1600 block of Alta Mura Road. At least 50 rounds of tear gas were also fired into the residence.

The incident began shortly after midnight as an altercation between a couple who have been involved in an intermittent relationship with each other, police said. The woman called authorities and said her boyfriend had tried to shoot her.

The woman was safe after she ran out of the 9,000-square-foot home, the LAPD said. The suspect, whom investigators believe had been drinking heavily, remained barricaded inside.

Police were initially in contact with the man, but he stopped communicating with them shortly before 6 a.m., authorities said.

At least three LAPD armored vehicles and a remote-controlled robot were seen on the lush hilltop property as the standoff continued past 9 a.m.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
standoffbarricadeshootoutlapdswatlos angeles police departmentPacific PalisadesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Inland Empire firefighter to be honored at public memorial
Girl, 12, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Victorville
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Suspect found dead after hourslong standoff in Beverly Grove
Rams, Chargers players get into 2 fights during Irvine practice
Channing Tatum busts out 'Magic Mike' moves in convenience store
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
Show More
Lawmakers looking to change CA crosswalk flashing hand fines
Cancer patient surprised with parade for last chemo
Motorcyclist helps chase, track down Colton hit-run driver
Caltrans to start I-5 repaving project north of 14 Fwy
Knitters wanted! 5000 purple baby hats needed
More News
Top Video
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Inland Empire firefighter to be honored at public memorial
Channing Tatum busts out 'Magic Mike' moves in convenience store
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
More Video