SHOPPING

Fidget spinners named among possible summer hazards for children

FILE - In this Thursday, May 11, 2017, file photo, Funky Monkey Toys store owner Tom Jones plays with a fidget spinner in Oxford, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

BOSTON --
Thinking of getting your kid the wildly popular fidget spinner? A consumer watchdog group is warning parents to think again.

Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm said Wednesday in unveiling its summer safety report that the ubiquitous spinners, already banned in many schools, can fall apart and the small pieces can create a choking hazard.

EMBED More News Videos

Say hello to fidget spinners, the newest toy sensation.


W.A.T.C.H. said children in Texas and Oregon have been taken to hospitals recently after choking on fidget spinner pieces.

W.A.T.C.H. President Joan Siff says just because a toy is popular does not mean it is safe.
EMBED More News Videos

This dog learned to calmly balance a rotating fidget spinner on his bone.


The group also warned about the fire dangers posed by lithium batteries in hoverboards; the potential for blunt force injuries from plastic weapons based on superhero movies; and impact injuries from non-motorized scooters.
EMBED More News Videos

Regulators link hoverboard to deadly Pennsylvania fire. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 2, 2017.


Related Topics:
shoppingconsumertoysu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Amazon unveils a 'try before you buy' clothing plan
Topshop sells clear plastic jeans
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
Amazon advertising fake sale prices, study claims
More Shopping
Top Stories
Sexual assault suspect sought in Manhattan Beach attack
Puppy rescued after being left in 133-degree car in Riverside
Amazon unveils a 'try before you buy' clothing plan
Officer stabbed at airport in Flint, Michigan
Robbers break into Hesperia home, tie up family
Seniors won't be evicted from Westwood apartment
Dozens of animals rescued from fire at South LA pet store
Show More
Woman who hid gun in her vagina gets probation
Man killed, teen wounded in El Monte shooting
Asphalt may be cooler, but it's still hot in LA
Evacuations lifted for homes near Big Bear wildfire
Woodland Hills home in flames after gas explosion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos