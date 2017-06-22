SHOPPING

You could have free Amazon credit waiting for you, but you have to act fast

(Shutterstock)

Thanks to a 2013 court case about the prices of e-books, you might have credit waiting for you in your Amazon account, but you have to act fast.

Click here and sign in to check.

What is the court case about?

In the court case, the plaintiffs claimed that Apple colluded with five major publishers to drastically raise the prices of e-books. After the Supreme Court denied Apple's appeal, consumers were entitled to credits through retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble beginning in June 2016.

Who gets the credit?

If you purchased a qualifying e-book between April 1, 2010 and May 21, 2012, you are entitled to credit. According to the law firm Hagens Berman, millions of consumers across the U.S. are eligible. It depends on which e-books were bought, but consumers may be entitled to up to $6.93 per book.

What if I didn't buy through Amazon?

Amazon's deadline to use the credit is this week, but other retailers have other processes for paying back consumers. Check ebooklawsuits.com to find out how your retailer is distributing the credit.

What happens if I got the Amazon credit?

If you sign into Amazon and discover you have credit, you have to use it by Saturday or it expires, so get shopping!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingfree stufflawsuitclass action lawsuitwatercoolerapplee-booksamazon
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Amazon unveils a 'try before you buy' clothing plan
Fidget spinners named among possible summer hazards
Topshop sells clear plastic jeans
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
More Shopping
Top Stories
Teen, dog killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
Preliminary-magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Woman critically injured after being hit by LADOT bus in East LA
LA teen tennis standout becomes online entrepreneur
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
Show More
Riverside woman, 82, fights off would-be rapist, police say
OC's 'toilet to tap' water project a tough sell
Real-life romance inspires new comedy, 'The Big Sick'
Murrieta school ASB adviser steps down after tampering with elections
A 6.8 SoCal quake - did you feel it? Neither did we
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos