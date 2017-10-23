SHOPPING

Target says customers want it to pause the 'Christmas creep'

EMBED </>More Videos

Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK --
Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." The company says it wants to be more in tune with customers' mindsets, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving.

The retailer's holiday plans also include a new e-gift service, adding kiosks to its stores that focus on impulse presents, and launching a wallet feature to its app. It's also adding more weekend deals as shoppers focus on holiday buying on the weekend, not the weekdays.

While all retailers need to worry about online growth and the expansion of Amazon, Target is spending $7 billion over three years to remodel old stores, open small ones in cities and college towns and offer faster delivery for online orders.

Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldtargetshoppingchristmasthanksgivingbusiness
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Company pulls controversial Anne Frank costume
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge
More Shopping
Top Stories
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
World mayors pledge emissions-free cities by 2030
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
65 pounds of marijuana found in Amazon order
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is six months
Olympian Shawn Johnson opens up about miscarriage
McCain issues veiled criticism of Trump's Vietnam deferment
World Series a pricey ticket for Dodgers fans
Firefighters knock down Tujunga blaze
More News
Top Video
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
More Video