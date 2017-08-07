SoCal Marine killed in Osprey crash off Australia coast

Rescue crews are searching for the bodies of three Marines killed in a training accident off the coast of Australia, including Pfc. Ruben Velasco, 19, of Los Angeles. (Left: GoFundMe / right: U.S. Navy via AP)

By ABC7.com staff
A Southern California man was one of three U.S. Marines presumed killed in a military training exercise off the Australian coast.

The Marines announced they were shifting the search for the missing men to a recovery effort, meaning they do not expect them to be found alive.

The three missing Marines who were declared dead are: Pfc. Ruben Velasco, 19, of Los Angeles; 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross, 26, of Oxford, Maine; and Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway, 21, of Sedgwick, Kansas.

Velasco was a 2016 graduate of West Covina High School.

The high school tweeted out a message: "Please keep the family of Ruben Velasco, WCHS '16, US Marine, in your thoughts and prayers."



A GoFundMe page has been started to help Velasco's family.

The Marines were on board an Osprey aircraft that went down over the weekend as it was trying to land during a training exercise. Crews were able to rescue 23 other Marines.

The rescue crews found the submerged wreckage of the aircraft on Monday, two days after the crash. The Australian navy was assisting in the search and recovery efforts.

"The loss of every Marine is felt across our entire Marine Corps family," Col. Tye Wallace, Commanding Officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement. "To the families of the brave Marines we lost - there is no way for us to understand what you are going through."

The Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like an airplane. They have been involved in a series of high-profile crashes in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
marineshelicopter crashospreyWest Covina
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Ex-fire explorer charged w/ arson in 8 Inland Empire fires
Inland Empire firefighter honored in funeral procession
Chateau Marmont asks cat spa business to stop using similar name
Proposed 28-story tower would replace Amoeba Music in Hollywood
Video shows NorCal officer pointing gun at man for 9 minutes
Local dad taken by ICE granted emergency stay
Buena Park gas stations believed to be robbed by same suspect
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
Show More
18-year-old man shot, killed in Reseda
Students get fresh start after tragedy at North Park Elementary
Nevada clown motel, possibly haunted, up for sale
Good Samaritan killed in 10 Fwy crash honored by loved ones
Hemet woman, 30, dies in boating accident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos