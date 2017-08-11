SoCalGas urges homeowners to call 811 before digging to avoid rupturing gas lines

EMBED </>More Videos

SoCalGas employees saved a couple who dialed 811 after a contractor damaged a gas line on their property. (KABC)

By
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
SoCalGas employees saved a couple who dialed 811 after a contractor damaged a gas line on their property.

The couple own a home in Woodland Hills and were getting work done in June when a contractor hit a gas line, causing an explosion.

"I was able to confirm the leak, place my order and then provided them the safety advice, as needed. I also advised them to exit the property right away," he said.

Rocha, a customer service representative, answered the call from the elderly couple. When his colleague Jeff Catton arrived at the home a few minutes later, he moved the couple off the property before the explosion.

SoCalGas and the Los Angeles Fire Department said a call before construction could have prevented the leak altogether.

"They'll send a locator out within two days. That locator will do a survey of the area, find the underground utilities and highlight those. That gives the information to the contractor or homeowner about where those utilities are at," LAFD Deputy Chief Trevor Richmond said.

The fire department said many gas explosions are preventable and believe residents calling 811 will cut down on their emergency calls.

SoCalGas said 60 percent of pipeline damage due to digging is caused by homeowners or contractors who did not call 811. A 30-foot shovel is making the rounds in SoCalGas' service areas as a reminder.

"I know Jeff and I are grateful that we are able to play a role in keeping this couple safe," Rocha said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fire safetygas leakgas fumesexplosionlos angeles fire departmentWoodland HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woodland Hills home in flames after gas explosion
Top Stories
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Suspect accused of attacking Simi Valley woman arrested
Man found dead in Orange; homicide investigation underway
Dangerous knock-offs being sold as sales of counterfeit goods rise
Dodger Cody Bellinger surprises kids at Koreatown youth center
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Judge dismisses Denver DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
Experts warn about phony eclipse glasses as celestial event nears
Show More
Irwindale Speedway announces its last day will be in 2018
Lotto fever high in SoCal over Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots
CHLA offers new approach to prevent injuries in young athletes
3 killed in San Diego after Border Patrol chase ends in crash
Lamborghini bursts into flames on Irvine road
More News
Top Video
Dangerous knock-offs being sold as sales of counterfeit goods rise
Man found dead in Orange; homicide investigation underway
Dodger Cody Bellinger surprises kids at Koreatown youth center
Experts warn about phony eclipse glasses as celestial event nears
More Video