Eye on L.A. found some of the best spots across Southern California to satisfy your sweet tooth.Other than some classic pastries and ice cream, Eye on L.A. also discovered delicious, healthy vegan treats and some other gems you've probably never tried before.At the Original Farmers Market, Dylan's Candy Bar is an ultra-hip candy bar with more than 7,000 varieties of sweets to choose from. Famous for their chocolate bars, Dylan's Cady Bar has the world's first 3D candy printer to make candy in any shape you want.Located in Simi Valley, Feel Good Desserts is catching everyone's attention with their gluten-free and vegan treats. It all began as a way to share healthy desserts with family, and now Feel Good Desserts is bringing healthy treats to everyone. Known for their exclusive vegan macarons, you definitely don't have to sacrifice flavor to make a healthier choice.For more than 30 years, people have been flocking to this West Hollywood hotspot. La Conversation is a downhome bakery, more like a country bakery than a Parisian patisserie. If you're a cake lover, this place will blow you away.It's that time of the year at Knott's Berry Farm's Boysenberry Festival. Through April 23, you and your family can indulge in everything boysenberry: ribs, ravioli, cinnamon rolls, beer, wine, and of course, pie. Don't forget to check out Snoopy's new show, the Boysenberry "Jam"-boree, and you can even make your own boysenberry pie in Cordelia's Pie Kitchen.After working as a florist in Korea, Silbia Lee and her business partner came up with an idea to create beautiful drinks and desserts with natural, edible flowers. Crafting delicious rose, lavender, and vanilla syrups, Bia Coffee creates drinks that are works of art. But a word of warning, get there early. They shut the doors when these gorgeous drinks and desserts sellout.Located in Little Tokyo at Weller Court, Midori Matcha makes the most out of trendy matcha. Unlike most places, Midori Matcha Cafe only serves ceremonial-grade matcha, so you can experience the healthful drink in its pure form, but they also put it in yummy desserts like soft-serve cones.If you have never had Italian ice, you must stop by the Italian Ice Shoppe in Woodland Hills. An East Coast specialty, Italian ice is a more healthy and refreshing dessert treat. They mix real fruit juices and chunks of fruit and turn them into delicious ice.Frosty and frozen treats have come a long way since the days of the ice cream truck here at Popbar in Torrance. Their popbars are actually gelato or sorbetto on a sick, and they offer a ton of different flavors. Although the pops are already gorgeous, dipping them in 5 different dipping chocolates and 7 toppings is when the real magic happens.At FrankieLucy Bakeshop, in Silver Lake, two delicious worlds have joined forces. Specializing in coffees and custards, its was founded by the owners of Found Coffee and Creme Caramel L.A., so you know you'll get amazing coffee and fantastic treats every time you stop by.At the corner of Melrose and La Cienega, E.P. and L.P. is known for its modern Asian cuisine - for the most part. When it comes to dessert, they like to have a little fun and add their own twists to the classics. Like a special peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or a spicy sorbet called Tropic Thunder, E.P and L.P. makes incredible one-of-a-kind dessert delights.