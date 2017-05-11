SOCIETY

100 firefighters, officers honored during Valor Awards ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles County Fire Department honored more than 100 firefighters, police officers and citizens for their bravery and heroic actions during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony.

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Fire Department honored more than 100 firefighters, police officers and citizens for their bravery and heroic actions during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony.

ABC7 anchor Marc Brown emceed the Wednesday ceremony, recognizing the outstanding work done by teams of firefighters and individuals.

All of the recipients were recognized for their courage, but some were singled out for putting themselves in extreme personal risk.

Watch Amy Powell's report above from Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Related Topics:
societyfirefighterspoliceheroawardlos angeles county fire departmentPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Daughter of fallen cop surprised with touching gesture
World's oldest WWII veteran turns 111 on May 11
Couple to be married after losing nearly 600 pounds together
Hero bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus
More Society
Top Stories
Man fatally shot while sitting in his car on street in Rialto
Monrovia mother's emotional plea: Help find my son's killer
Convicted felon arrested on child porn, firearm charges in Redlands
Lockdown lifted at Summit High in Fontana after unverified tip
Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in OC ID'd 27 years later
Gov. Brown: More spending for schools, child care in CA budget
LA councilman seeks to reveal bidders for Trump's border wall
Show More
No charges filed against LAPD officers in 2 fatal shootings
Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation
Woman claims she was told to 'pee in cup' on United flight
Suspect shot, wounded after brandishing gun at Mid-City pot shop
Homeland Security considers banning laptops on some flights
More News
Top Video
Gov. Brown: More spending for schools, child care in CA budget
LA councilman seeks to reveal bidders for Trump's border wall
Homeland Security considers banning laptops on some flights
Daughter of fallen cop surprised with touching gesture
More Video