100 firefighters, officers honored during Valor Awards ceremony

The Los Angeles County Fire Department honored more than 100 firefighters, police officers and citizens for their bravery and heroic actions during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony.ABC7 anchor Marc Brown emceed the Wednesday ceremony, recognizing the outstanding work done by teams of firefighters and individuals.All of the recipients were recognized for their courage, but some were singled out for putting themselves in extreme personal risk.Watch Amy Powell's report above from Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.