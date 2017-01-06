SOCIETY

103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
EMBED </>More News Videos

A local woman lost 103 pounds and got her life back.

By Mayra Moreno
HOUSTON --
Just three years ago, Betsy Ayala was overweight, depressed and desperately trying to shed some pounds.

"After my daughter, I was around 262 to 265," she said.

And to make matters worse, she found out her husband was cheating on her after reading messages between him and the woman he was having an affair with.

"They were talking about my weight. They talked about me in a nasty way," she recalled. "That's what really hurt."

At first, Ayala admits she was angry -- but then, she used it as motivation to lose weight.

PHOTOS: Betsy's weight loss journey

Her transformation is amazing, and her before and after photos on Instagram have become a huge inspiration for thousands.

So far, she's down 103 pounds and is working as a wellness coach -- a completely different person, both physically and mentally.

Ayala said she and her ex-husband remain good friends, and there are no hard feelings.

While his unfaithful actions triggered her massive weight loss, when she finally looked at the big picture, she found her true motivation - her little girl.

"What am I going to do for her? How am I going to move forward for her?" she said.

The Insta-famous weight loss mommy shared five tips that have helped her lose the weight and keep it off:

1. Be consistent when it comes to your weight loss plan.

"I think a lot of people will do something for a couple days and don't see immediate results [and quit,]" she said.

2. Eat healthy and educate yourself when it comes to nutrition.

"80 percent of being fit and losing weight is what you are putting in your body," she said.

3. Get active and moving.

"I work out 6 days a week, hour or hour and a half, a combination of things -- dance classes, I coach boot camp, [go to] the gym [and do some] weight lifting," she said.

4. Find a good support system, whether it's a friend or another group on a weight loss journey.

5. Focus on why you began the journey, and use that to motivate you and push you forward.

"Where you are at the moment doesn't mean that's where you will be five years or three years from now," she said.
Related Topics:
societyweight losshealthbuzzworthyTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Baby calf pursuit caught on video
VIDEO: Temecula cashier makes the day of boy with cerebral palsy
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Quadriplegic Loma Linda man in need of new van
More Society
Top Stories
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
LAX security increased following Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Car recovered in suspicious case of missing NoHo couple
Judge denies bail for Chicago Facebook Live torture suspects
Apple Valley dad arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-yr-old son
17-year murder case in Palmdale remains unsolved
Remains of newborn baby found in Riverside field
Show More
El Monte chase suspects damage dozen cars while trying to flee
Suspect in Oxnard woman's murder arrested
Colton man severely burned after mistake sparks house fire
SoCal woman suing Raisinets for underfilled boxes of candy
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
More News
Top Video
LAX security increased following Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
Colton man severely burned after mistake sparks house fire
Prosecutors in Robert Durst trial say witnesses may be in danger
More Video