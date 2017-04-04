17 cottages to be restored at Crystal Cove State Park

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Historic cottages along the coast at Crystal Cove State Park will soon be restored to their former glory.
The Crystal Cove Alliance is a non-profit dedicated to preserving the cottages, most of which were built in the 20s and 30s. The alliance was given approval by the Coastal Commission to restore the 17 cottages.
Twenty-nine have already been renovated and opened to the public within the last 10 years - all of them maintaining the beach shack vibe.
