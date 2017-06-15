SOCIETY

1st female Asian-American becomes supervisor pilot for LAPD

LAPD Sgt. Janet Kim is shown after receiving her pilot wings on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The first female Asian-American became a supervisor pilot with the Los Angeles Police Department's air support division Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Janet Kim accepted the promotion during her command pilot wings ceremony. It was a particularly momentous occasion for the Asian-American community.

Kim has been with the LAPD for more than 19 years. The Korean-American said it is a dream job for her and she doesn't know how she made it, but she persevered.

"I believe 60 plus sergeants applied for this job. When I turned in that application, I thought, why not? All these years, basically, I worked toward this job. To be given this opportunity to be a part of this team is extraordinary," she said.

She also had inspirational words for anyone who has big dreams, saying "you are more capable than you know."
