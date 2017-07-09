20 things to try in downtown LA this summer

Downtown Los Angeles has changed a lot in the last few decades. The renaissance transformed DTLA from a business center to a food and entertainment destination! There's so much to eat, see and do, you have to check out this week's Eye on L.A.The Art District Co-Op is a perfect example of the thriving cultural scene that has emerged on the Eastside of DTLA. This unique shop features goods created by local vendors and artisans that have made the Art District their home.This collection of buildings in the Arts District is packed full of live/work lofts. Artists flock here to surround themselves with other artists. Not only will you find amazing art for sale, but you will also find some of L.A.'s best restaurants, like Bestia, and sister restaurants Factory Kitchen and Officine Brera.The acclaimed French bistro in DTLA's Arts District offers some of the best French food in L.A. using only seasonal produce, and organic products. The unique setting of the restaurant in the old Nabisco loading dock creates a special ambience.Union Station is more than just a travel hub, it's become a true destination in its own right! Not only have they added great dining options, but they've got cool entertainment too! The entertainment series Metro Art Presents offers dance and musical performances in addition to Union Station's full calendar of other exciting events.Located across the street from Union Station on historic Olvera Street, El Paseo Inn is an L.A. legend. Offering some of the best Mexican food in L.A., El Paseo was issued the first post-Prohibition beer and wine license in L.A. and has kept the lively atmosphere alive ever since!Just steps away from El Paseo Inn, you'll find La Golondrina Café inside the oldest surviving brick house in the city. It was also one of the first locations in L.A. to sell alcohol post 1933 and it's still the perfect place for a margarita surrounded by L.A. history.Cielito Lindo is considered the pioneer of the taquito. This tiny restaurant has been turning out delicious taquitos since 1934 and is a local favorite.Since 1974 Mr. Churro has been serving the perfectly warm and crunchy treats oozing with filling. If you have never been to Olvera Street, you must stop at Mr. Churro to pick up your own treat.E-12 Olvera St.Los Angeles, CA 90012Built in 1935, Clifton's is an L.A. classic that you've gotta try at least once! The interior is an inspiration to over 170 million diners because of its fantasy décor and fantasyland design. Some of the notable customers were Walt Disney and Ray Bradbury, and they would be happy to see that Clifton's has returned to its unique and inspiring ways!One of L.A.'s hidden gems can be found right in the heart of the Jewelry District. St. Vincent's Court is an L.A. spot that you have to visit on foot to fully enjoy the restaurants and historic location. It has a beautiful French café setting rather than your typical L.A. alley which makes for a relaxing getaway right in Downtown, between Hill/Broadway and 6th/7th Streets.650 S. Hill St.Los Angeles, CA 90014As you might guess, Velveteria is a museum featuring velvet paintings. Located in Chinatown, this unique museum features many of our favorite artists immortalized on black velvet.The Broad, located across the street from the Disney Concert Hall, has one of the world's best collections of contemporary art. Since opening in 2015, L.A. has turned up big time to get a look at this amazing collection.This world-famous Grammy Museum has amazing musical memorabilia. Unlike other "hands off" museums, this one is all about being interactive, and is truly a hands-on experience!The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum is dedicated to preserving all facets of fashion. In its 25th year, the museum has tons of amazing exhibits, including the costumes that shine on the silver screen. Every year the museum pays homage to movie costumes and their design, so you can get a close-up look at the past year's best costumes from your favorite movies.A mainstay in Downtown L.A., Grand Central Market is celebrating its 100th year. Located on Broadway between 3rd and 4th Streets, the historic market has a huge variety of vendors with everything you could want to fill your tummy from fine cheeses to fresh pressed juices.If you're looking for an over-the-top show, you should check out the one and only Lucha VaVOOM. Playing at The Mayan Theatre, this masked Mexican wrestling and crazy-good burlesque show will make for a classic L.A. experience.This massive downtown venue offers the best of all performance arts with its wide range of venues, including the Ahmanson Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. With such a diverse collection of venues, there is always amazing entertainment for all ages in the heart of DTLA."Fun Home" is a Broadway hit and played at the Ahmanson Theatre. The multiple Tony Award-winning show highlights some serious issues that many families face while coming of age, but will leave everyone feeling uplifted once the final curtain drops. More info and tickets here:Grand Performances has entertained Angelenos with some of the most culturally diverse music, dance, and theater performances from around the world, in the gorgeous California Plaza. And admission is free.Another freebie is Dance Downtown! It's a family favorite event, that's also perfect for a summer time date night. Pack a picnic, bring a bottle of wine, and dance the night away every other Friday during the summer. It's L.A.'s best outdoor dance party!