SOCIETY

3 Los Angeles parks vying for a $20K grant for improvements

EMBED </>More News Videos

Disney is partnering with the National Recreation and Park Association to hand out a $20,000 grant to one of three Los Angeles parks for improvements. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Disney is partnering with the National Recreation and Park Association to hand out a $20,000 grant to one of three Los Angeles parks for improvements.

One of the nominees is the Silver Lake Recreation Center.

The grant would replace the popular toddler playground surface, among other things. But also competing for the grant is the South L.A. Wetlands Park so that new trees can be planted and landscaping can be done.

There's also Griffith Park. Joey Molina said its baseball field has been in desperate need of improvements for years.

"In the benches, the stands, the mounds, the grass, even so much as the windscreen," he said.

The parks are promising to use the money on projects that connect children to nature, inspire families and increase children's access to sports.

You get to decide who wins by logging onto meetmeatthepark.org and voting. Under the city of Los Angeles, you will find the three parks - the one with the most votes at the end of the month wins.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
societychildrennatureparkgrantmoneydisneyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Complex provides homes for 31 families in need in South LA
OC teen w/ autism creates 'Ausome Sauce' at local restaurant
Simple tips to better composting waste
Girl packs 'Dumbo' toy in dad's suitcase to keep him company
More Society
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
Hundreds of trucks stuck at Port of Long Beach after power outage
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
Complex provides homes for 31 families in need in South LA
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
Show More
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Cool Kid Vanessa Villanueva heads environmental club to protect the planet
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
OC school district president arrested amid child porn accusations
More News
Top Video
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Complex provides homes for 31 families in need in South LA
More Video