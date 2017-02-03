HEALTHY LIVING

5th-grader with liver transplant pushes for healthy living at her school

EMBED </>More News Videos

Macey O'Kelley, who once faced a life-threatening liver condition, encourages classmates to live a healthy lifestyle and take care of their organs. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Macey O'Kelley, a fifth-grader at Melrose Elementary, leads her school as a healthy example despite having once faced a life-threatening liver condition.

As a baby, she suffered from biliary atresia, a condition that causes organ failure due to the lack of bile duct openings in the liver.

O'Kelley underwent a liver transplant and has since shifted her attention to the well-being of her classmates.

The 10-year-old has become an ambassador with the Greater Los Angeles division of the American Liver Foundation.

"We're seeing such a spike in the numbers of fatty liver disease being diagnosed in children and it goes with the rising obesity rates in this country," Dana Waldrop, of the American Liver Foundation, said.

Her family teamed up with the school's parent-teacher organization to put together a student jog-a-thon and fitness expo.

"We just wanted the kids to be exposed to different forms of exercise so they could pursue a lifestyle that was healthy," parent Simone James said.

Being overweight and having fatty liver disease has been linked to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

"I think a lot of people don't even know where their liver is" Waldrop said. "If you ask people, 'Where's your liver?' they don't know. It's our third largest organ, but people don't really understand how important it is to the body."

O'Kelley is grateful that she has been able to get the chance to live a long and healthy life. For her family, her life has been a victory.

"We're so grateful to reach this day and to have her be out here, able to run," her father, Brian O'Kelley, said. "It's such a privilege, it's just great."
Related Topics:
societytransplantobesitychildrenstudentshealthy livingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
3-D printed heart valve helps doctor practice baby's surgery
Sleep meds raising new concerns about dependency, side effects
OC construction worker raises awareness of male breast cancer
Boy from Philippines will have much to smile about after face surgery
More healthy living
SOCIETY
Volunteer, 84, transforms Diamond Bar school with beautiful murals
Cool Kid Jacob Lund becomes younger brother's role model
This student can stack cups at record speed
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
More Society
Top Stories
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Whittier man with dementia allegedly abandoned in England
Man convicted of killing 4 OC women gets death penalty
Cool night expected as rain storm moves out of SoCal
3-D printed heart valve helps doctor practice baby's surgery
Classic Ferrari tucked away inside Hollywood apartment for decades
Gravestones sink into ground at Pomona cemetery after strong storms
Show More
Kitten Bowl Tailgate in Pasadena offers free pet adoption
Dairy Queen manager charged in bullied teen worker's suicide
Trump hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena; no injuries
Super Bowl ads are here
More News
Top Video
Santa Monica school closes over possible norovirus outbreak
Whittier man with dementia allegedly abandoned in England
Classic Ferrari tucked away inside Hollywood apartment for decades
Gravestones sink into ground at Pomona cemetery after strong storms
More Video