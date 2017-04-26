SOCIETY

93-year-old veteran wins open mic with funny 1933 Valentine's Day story

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tom Sitter captured the audience's attention, earning a round of laughs throughout his story and even winning the event. (KTRK)

MADISON, Wisconsin --
At 93 years old, World War II veteran Tom Sitter is still making people laugh with his stories from way back in the day.

He proved that at The Moth StorySLAM contest in Wisconsin, an open mic storytelling competition.

"Contestants are judged on sticking to the five-minute time frame, sticking to the theme and having a story that has a conflict and a resolution," according to The Moth's website.

Sitter was at the High Noon Saloon with his granddaughter. The theme of the night was "Love Hurts," so Sitter got on stage and told the story about which girls he gave cards to on Valentine's Day in 1933.

"The memory of the girls he carefully selected to give his five Valentines to in 1933 was strong enough that 84 years later, he still knew their names," granddaughter Kathy Sitter wrote.

Sitter captured the audience's attention, earning rounds of laughs throughout his story and even winning the event.

After the contest, organizers said that Sitter scored their first ever 10 with his Valentine's Day tale.

Related Topics:
societyveteranfunny videoviralvalentine's dayWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Five things to know about Melania Trump
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
Deputy helps Saugus widow, paints over graffiti at home
VIDEO: Great white shark feeds on dead whale off Dana Point
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot, killed in Norwalk while collecting donations for kids' charity
Suspect search prompts lockdowns at 4 Mission Viejo schools
Chargers, ABC7 announce agreement to broadcast team's games
Trump plan proposes cutting top income tax rate, eliminating 'death tax'
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Anaheim Ducks fans gear up for Stanley Cup playoffs
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
Show More
Trump: National monuments a 'massive federal land grab'
Deputy helps Saugus widow, paints over graffiti at home
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73
More News
Top Video
Suspect search prompts lockdowns at 4 Mission Viejo schools
Man shot, killed in Norwalk while collecting donations for kids' charity
Anaheim Ducks fans gear up for Stanley Cup playoffs
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
More Video