ABC7 Pay It Forward: Single mom with autistic son surprised with $500

Likenda Love (left) chose her friend Charisse Matthews to receive $500 cash from ABC7's Elex Michaelson under the Pay It Forward campaign. (KABC)

BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A single Baldwin Hills mother, whose son was recently diagnosed with autism, was surprised with $500 as part of ABC7's "Pay It Forward" series on Friday.

Charisse Matthews and Likenda Love have been close since high school.

Matthews is a single mother of two, who's working full-time. Her son was recently diagnosed with autism and Love said it's been a struggle for her friend. She told Eyewitness News it would mean the world to her to pay it forward.

Love took ABC7 to Matthews' apartment in Baldwin Hills to pay it forward with $500 cash.

Matthews invited Eyewitness News inside and had no idea what was coming next.

"You've been there through the struggle," Love told her life-long friend. "You've always been there for me, I'll always be there for you, so I want to surprise you with $500 for you to take the kids...maybe a trip to Disneyland...help around the house, if you need it."

An emotional Matthews shared her gratitude as she wiped her tears of joy away.

"Bills, family, kids - it's like you might be down on your luck, and you just don't know where you're going to get your money from," she cried. "This right here will help me out so much...and I'm so grateful, so grateful."

Matthews said she'll use the money to help her son, who is in need of speech therapy.

"Whatever you give out, you get in return," Love said. "So, it's always nice to be kind to people."
