Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
SOCIETY
ABC7 viewers share photos of their fathers with #abc7dad
KABC
See photos of dads shared by ABC7 viewers in honor of Father's Day.
KABC
Saturday, June 17, 2017 08:02AM
See photos of dads shared by ABC7 viewers in honor of Father's Day.
Related Topics:
society
holiday
community
Father's Day
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
