BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Two homeless advocates spent the night on the street to bring attention to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help a homeless man who's known in their neighborhood.
Jerry has been living on the streets of Beverly Grove for more than a decade.
Neighbors have started a GoFundMe campaign to get Jerry on his feet and into an apartment for a year.
Advocates Scott Sale and Jesse Creed slept outside alongside Jerry Thursday night to raise money and awareness.
So far, the campaign has raised a bit over $5,000. The goal is set at around $28,000. To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/meet-jerry.