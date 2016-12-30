  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

Advocates sleep on streets to help homeless man in Beverly Grove

Jerry, a known homeless man who has lived in Beverly Grove for more than a decade, is seen in a photo.

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two homeless advocates spent the night on the street to bring attention to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help a homeless man who's known in their neighborhood.

Jerry has been living on the streets of Beverly Grove for more than a decade.

Neighbors have started a GoFundMe campaign to get Jerry on his feet and into an apartment for a year.

Advocates Scott Sale and Jesse Creed slept outside alongside Jerry Thursday night to raise money and awareness.

So far, the campaign has raised a bit over $5,000. The goal is set at around $28,000. To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/meet-jerry.
Related Topics:
societyhomelessfundraiserhousingBeverly GroveLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Rose Parade float with surfing dogs sets world record
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
IE teen surprised with letter confirming US citizenship
More Society
Top Stories
Another round of rain expected for SoCal on NYE
Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex, officials say
Man arrested in robberies, attempted sex assaults along 215 in Riverside
North Hollywood couple goes missing after planned trip to Big Sur
Rose Parade float with surfing dogs sets world record
Zsa Zsa Gabor's life honored at funeral Mass in Beverly Hills
Body found after firefighters extinguish blaze at mobile home in Lancaster
Show More
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
George Michael quietly donated to LA charity for years
Mom speaks out after losing twin boys in Watts house fire
2 men found shot to death inside car near Fontana park
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos