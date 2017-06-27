Ahead of 4th of July, public reminded about firework safety

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is approaching and authorities on Monday wanted to remind Southern Californians about the dangers of fireworks.Several local law enforcement agencies put on demonstrations to show just how dangerous fireworks can be. They said fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles, but are allowed in some parts of the county.Violators face fines of hundreds of dollars and even jail time.Officials said last year, there were several injuries and dozens of fires caused by fireworks.They hope this year, those numbers will come down."We celebrate with bright colors and fireworks, but those fireworks can be harmful, create serious injuries or even be deadly," said Cheif Daryl L. Osby of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.