Chubbs fromwould not like the sight of this.A giant alligator strutted onto the Osprey Point Course golf course in South Carolina on Monday. Video of the incident shows golfers stopping to catch a glimpse of the gator as it struts it's stuff.This wasn't the only gator golf sighting that day. Golfers at The River Course on Kiawah Island, a few miles away from the Osprey Point Course, also spotted a gator, this time walking on the course during a tournament. It's unclear, however, if it was the same gator in both sightings.